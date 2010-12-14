NOCTURNAL BREED: copertina e tracklist di 'We Only Came for the Violence'

|
Il gruppo black/thrash metal norvegese dei Nocturnal Breed svela ora la copertina e la tracklist di We Only Came for the Violence, nuovo album in cinque anni. Come già annunciato in precedenza, il disco uscirà il 28 giugno tramite la Folter Records.
Tracklist:
1 Iron Winter (Intro)
2 Choke on Blood
3 Nekrohagel
4 We Only Came for the Violence
5 Frozen to the Cross
6 Desecrator
7 Cannibalized by Fear (Intro)
8 Sharks of the Wehrmacht
9 Limbs of Gehenna
10 War-Metal Engine
11 Can't Hold Back the Night
12 Bless the Whore
13 A Million Miles of Trench