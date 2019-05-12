      Privacy Policy
 
Aquila - Album Cover
14/05/19
X-PLICIT
Like A Snake

14/05/19
STORMCROW
Face the Giant

14/05/19
SWEET OBLIVION
Sweet Oblivion

17/05/19
HEAVY LOAD
Death Or Glory (reissue)

17/05/19
PALADIN
Ascension

17/05/19
DOOL
Love Like Blood (EP)

17/05/19
FIRST SIGNAL
Line Of Fire

17/05/19
RESTLESS SPIRITS
Restless Spirits

17/05/19
OCTOBER TIDE
In Splendor Below

17/05/19
SAINT VITUS
Saint Vitus

CONCERTI

14/05/19
SYMPHONY X
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

14/05/19
BRUJERIA + VENOMOUS CONCEPT + AGRESSION + SANGRE
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

14/05/19
ANTI-FLAG + GUEST TBA
HT FACTORY - SEREGNO (MB)

15/05/19
I AM MORBID + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

15/05/19
AGENT STEEL (ANNULLATO!)
CIRCUS - SCANDICCI (FI)

15/05/19
BRUJERIA + VENOMOUS CONCEPT + AGRESSION + SANGRE
DAGDA CLUB - RETORBIDO (PV)

16/05/19
SABATHAN + GUESTS
EVOL CLUB - ROMA

16/05/19
NECRONOMICON (GER) + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

17/05/19
SABATHAN + GUESTS
ROCK OUT - CAZZAGO SAN MARTINO (BS)

17/05/19
NECRODEATH
REVOLVER - SAN DONA DI PIAVE (VE)
HOLY TIDE: guarda un lyric video dal loro album di debutto
13/05/2019 - 11:03 (31 letture)

13/05/2019 - 11:03
HOLY TIDE: guarda un lyric video dal loro album di debutto
ULTIME NOTIZIE
13/05/2019 - 11:07
BARDOMAGNO: online un nuovo estratto da ''Vol. I''
13/05/2019 - 10:52
BULLET: a luglio il loro primo live album
13/05/2019 - 10:50
CULT OF PARTHENOPE: confermati gli Hudic
13/05/2019 - 10:43
STORMHAMMER: guarda la nuova clip
13/05/2019 - 01:30
(HED)P.E.: Il prossimo album previsto per giugno
12/05/2019 - 12:40
VOLBEAT: presentato il singolo 'Parasite'
12/05/2019 - 11:37
IN SEARCH OF SOLACE: firmano per la SharpTone Records, ecco il singolo 'Deathwish'
12/05/2019 - 11:38
BATUSHKA: Il primo brano dal prossimo album è ''Pecn' I''
12/05/2019 - 11:29
MEGADETH: in studio per il prossimo album
12/05/2019 - 11:19
CATTLE DECAPITATION: al lavoro sull'ottavo album
 
