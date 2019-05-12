HOLY TIDE: guarda un lyric video dal loro album di debutto

|
Gli Holy Tide hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della My Kingdom Music, il lyric video di Exodus. Il brano fa parte del loro album di debutto, Aquila, in uscita il 28 giugno prossimo.
Tracklist:
01. Creation – The Divine Design
02. Exodus
03. Chains Of Enoch
04. Godincidence
05. Curse And Ecstasy
06. Eagle Eye
07. The Crack Of Dawn
08. Lord Of The Armies
09. Sunk Into The Ground
10. The Age Of Darkness
11. The Shepherd’s Stone
12. Lamentation
13. Return From Babylon
14. The Name Of Blasphemy