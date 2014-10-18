STEIGNYR: previsto per giugno il nuovo album

|
La formazione folk metal spagnola Steignyr ha reso disponibili i dettagli riguardanti il loro nuovo album, che si intitolerà Myths Throught The Shadows Of Freedom ed uscirà il prossimo 14 giugno tramite la Art Gates Records.
Tracklist:
01. Salvation Throught Divinity
02. Those Who Lies
03. Black Rain
04. Calling The immortals
05. Frost Wolf
06. Moonlight Forest
07. Arrows Of Time
08. You'll Never Be Forgotten
09. Light Beast
10. Whisper Calling
11. Frozen In Time
12. Myths Throught The Shadows Of Freedom
13. The Seven Eyes Of God