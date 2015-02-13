LOUDNESS: ascolta un trailer dal nuovo live album

|
I giapponesi Loudness hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della earMUSIC, il trailer del primo disco di Live In Tokio. Il loro nuovo live album, in uscita il 17 maggio e disponibile nel formato 2CD+DVD, contiene la registrazione dello show tenutosi nel settembre 2018 allo Zepp DriverCity di Tokyo.
Tracklist:
CD 1
01. The Lines Are Down
02. Crazy Nights
03. Like Hell
04. Heavy Chains
05. Get Away
06. We Could Be Together
07. Loudness
08. In The Mirror
09. Crazy Doctor
CD 2
01. In The Mirror
02. The Law Of Devil's Land
03. Black Wall
04. Sleepless Night
05. Speed
06. Crazy Doctor
07. Milky Way
08. Ares' Lament
09. Dream Fantasy
10. Esper
DVD
01. Soul On Fire
02. I'm Still Alive
03. Like Hell
04. Heavy Chains
05. The Sun Will Rise Again
06. Go For Broke
07. Ares' Lament / Until I See The Light
08. Kama Sutra (Instrumental)
09. Crazy Doctor
10. In The Mirror
11. S.D.I.
12. Loudness (with Masayuki Suzuki)
13. Crazy Nights (with Riot V)