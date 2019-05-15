SUPERSONIC BLUES MACHINE: a luglio il nuovo live album

|
Il blues trio italo-americano Supersonic Blues Machine, gruppo formato da Kenny Aronoff alla batteria, Fabrizio Grossi al basso e Kris Barras alla voce, ha reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della Mascot Label Group, il lyric video di Running Whiskey. Il brano proviene dal loro primo live album Road Chronicles: Live! in uscita il 12 luglio prossimo. L'uscita contiene la registrazione del loro show tenutosi a Brugnera, in Italia, lo scorso 20 luglio durante il loro primo tour europeo da headliner che ha visto anche la partecipazione di Billy F. Gibbons (ZZ Top).
Tracklist:
01. I Am Done Missing You
02. I Ain't Fallin' Again
03. Remedy
04. Can't Take It No More
05. Watchagonnado
06. Elevate
07. Bad Boys
08. Let It Be
09. La Grange (feat. Billy F Gibbons)
10. Broken Heart (feat. Billy F Gibbons)
11. Dust My Broom (feat. Billy F Gibbons)
12. Running Whiskey (feat. Billy F Gibbons)
13. Got My Mojo Working (feat. Billy F Gibbons)
14. Going Down (feat. Billy F Gibbons)