BLACK STAR RIDERS: tornano a settembre con 'Another State of Grace', ecco dettagli e singolo

La Nuclear Blast
annuncia la pubblicazione del nuovo album dei rocker britannici Black Star Riders
, intitolato Another State of Grace
: secondo quanto svelato, il disco sarà disponibile dal 6 settembre. La band presenterà il lavoro nel Regno Unito e Irlanda a ottobre; altre date in Europa verranno annunciate a breve.
L’album sarà disponibile in CD, vinile e vinile picture disc, boxset in edizione limitata e vinile light green. La tracklist è la seguente: 1.Tonight The Moonlight Let Me Down
2. Another State Of Grace
3. Ain’t The End Of The World
4. Underneath The Afterglow
5. Soldier In The Ghetto
6.Why Do You Love Your Guns?
7. Standing In The Line Of Fire
8. What Will It Take?
9. In The Shadow Of The War Machine
10. Poisoned Heart
Cliccando qui
è possibile ascoltare il primo singolo Another State of Grace
.