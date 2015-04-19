SHATTERED SUN: disponibile il singolo 'Shades of Melodie'

|
Gli Shattered Sun sono tornati dopo tre anni con il nuovo singolo Shades of Melodie, riportato in basso. La canzone vede all'attivo la nuova formazione completata da Sebastian Elizondo (Darkness Divided) alla voce e alla chitarra e da Juan Hinojosa (ex-Upon A Burning Body) alla batteria.
Il brano è dedicato alla figlia di Marcos Leal, il quale commenta:
“This song is particularly special to me given it’s about my daughter Melodie. It’s safe to say that becoming a father changes a man – it becomes your every living and dying breath to be the guide and protector to your child. I know a lot of people can relate to the message of this song and I’m excited for you all to get a taste of the new era of Shattered Sun!”