THE TRIGGER: previsto per luglio il nuovo album

I The Trigger hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della Massacre Records, il video di Pray. Il brano è presente sul nuovo album della band, The Time Of Miracles, in uscita il 26 luglio prossimo.
Tracklist:
01. Pray
02. Don't Feed the Cannibals (feat. Darko Downstroy)
03. Ashes and Bones
04. Kingdom Will Never Come
05. What Have We Become
06. Out of Clay
07. Boom (feat. Marko Manntra)
08. Used up and Dead
09. Good Dog
10. Happy New Year
11. Reality (feat. Vladimir Lalić, Emir Hot)
12. Abyss