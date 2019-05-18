      Privacy Policy
 
DISCHI IN USCITA

24/05/19
STORMLORD
Far

24/05/19
DESTRAGE
The Chose One

24/05/19
VISIGOTH
Bells of Awakening (EP)

24/05/19
LEFUTRAY
Human Delusions

24/05/19
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE
Veleno

24/05/19
NOCTURNUS A.D.
Paradox

24/05/19
DEATHSPELL OMEGA
The Furnaces of Palingenesia

24/05/19
SOTO
Origami

24/05/19
STORMHAMMER
Seven Seals

24/05/19
MISÞYRMING
Algleymi

20/05/19
DYING AWKWARD ANGEL
ARLECCHINO SHOW BAR - VEDANO OLONA (VA)

21/05/19
BLACK TUSK
EVOL LIVE - ROMA

22/05/19
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY + GUESTS
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

22/05/19
BLACK TUSK
FREAKOUT - BOLOGNA

23/05/19
BLACK TUSK
LIGERA - MILANO

24/05/19
SHINING (SWE) + GUESTS
Pika Future Club, Verona

24/05/19
METAL QUEEN`S FESTIVAL (day 1)
IL PEOCIO - TROFARELLO (TO)

24/05/19
STORMLORD + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

25/05/19
NECRODEATH + GUESTS
JAILBREAK - ROMA

25/05/19
SHINING (SWE) + GUESTS
Alchemica Music Club, Bologna
THE TRIGGER: previsto per luglio il nuovo album
19/05/2019 - 21:41 (32 letture)

19/05/2019 - 21:41
THE TRIGGER: previsto per luglio il nuovo album
19/05/2019 - 21:53
KALEIDOBOLT: a maggio il prossimo album, ascolta il singolo ''Deadpan Blues''
19/05/2019 - 21:48
WALKWAYS: presentato un nuovo video
19/05/2019 - 14:28
CULT OF PARTHENOPE: dentro anche i Voland
19/05/2019 - 11:18
THE MEADS OF ASPHODEL: nuovo album a giugno, ecco i dettagli
19/05/2019 - 11:06
SLIPKNOT: i video di due nuovi brani suonati dal vivo
19/05/2019 - 10:55
BREAKING SOUND METAL FEST: torna ad agosto per la quinta edizione
18/05/2019 - 22:03
INFIDEL REICH: ascolta il primo singolo dalla prossima release
18/05/2019 - 21:58
LIV SIN: presentato un primo estratto dal nuovo album
18/05/2019 - 21:56
SCHATTENMANN: presentano il video di ''Ruf Der Engel''
18/05/2019 - 21:49
FIREWIND: firmano con la AFM Records
 
