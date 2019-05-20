      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Caligula - Album Cover
24/05/19
DIAMOND HEAD
The Coffin Train

24/05/19
REVEAL
Overlord

24/05/19
DESTRAGE
The Chose One

24/05/19
MARCO HIETALA
Mustan Sydämen Rovio

24/05/19
STORMLORD
Far

24/05/19
MISÞYRMING
Algleymi

24/05/19
NOCTURNUS A.D.
Paradox

24/05/19
SOTO
Origami

24/05/19
STORMHAMMER
Seven Seals

24/05/19
DEATHSPELL OMEGA
The Furnaces of Palingenesia

21/05/19
BLACK TUSK
EVOL LIVE - ROMA

22/05/19
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY + GUESTS
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

22/05/19
BLACK TUSK
FREAKOUT - BOLOGNA

23/05/19
BLACK TUSK
LIGERA - MILANO

24/05/19
SHINING (SWE) + GUESTS
Pika Future Club, Verona

24/05/19
METAL QUEEN`S FESTIVAL (day 1)
IL PEOCIO - TROFARELLO (TO)

24/05/19
STORMLORD + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

25/05/19
NECRODEATH + GUESTS
JAILBREAK - ROMA

25/05/19
SHINING (SWE) + GUESTS
Alchemica Music Club, Bologna

25/05/19
SCUORN + GUESTS TBA
ZIGGY CLUB - TORINO
LINGUA IGNOTA: ascolta ''Butcher Of The World''
21/05/2019 - 08:31 (18 letture)

21/05/2019 - 08:31
LINGUA IGNOTA: ascolta ''Butcher Of The World''
21/05/2019 - 08:25
WIZARD RIFLE: ad agosto il nuovo album, ascolta ''Rocket To Hell''
21/05/2019 - 08:21
DEGREES OF TRUTH: presentato il secondo singolo dal nuovo album
21/05/2019 - 01:16
HOWLING SYCAMORE: ''Initiation'' dal prossimo album ''Seven Pathways to Annihilation''
20/05/2019 - 22:57
ROTTING CHRIST: dopo George Emmanuel, anche Van Ace abbandona il gruppo
20/05/2019 - 20:40
BARBARIAN: ascolta il brano 'Hope Annihilator'
20/05/2019 - 20:29
MORTADO: l'8 giugno suoneranno al Divine Metal Fest in provincia di Campobasso
20/05/2019 - 20:19
LIGHT THIS CITY: live il 20 settembre al Dagda di Retorbido
20/05/2019 - 20:07
ROCK IN PARK: a luglio l'edizione open air con Destrage e molti altri
20/05/2019 - 19:38
SATANS TAINT: Bobby Gustafson realizzerà un secondo album con il suo progetto
20/05/2019 - 20:01
THE OFFERING: tornano ad agosto con 'Home'
 
