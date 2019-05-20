LINGUA IGNOTA: ascolta ''Butcher Of The World''

|
L'artista statunitense Kristin Hayter ha reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della Profound Lore Records, l'audio di Butcher Of The World. Il brano è presente sul secondo album del suo progetto Lingua Ignota, Caligula, la cui uscita è prevista per il 19 luglio.
Tracklist
01. Faithful Servant Friend Of Christ
02. Do You Doubt Me Traitor
03. Butcher Of The World
04. May Failure Be Your Noose
05. Fragrant Is My Many Flower'd Crown
06. If The Poison Won't Take You My Dogs Will
07. Day Of Tears And Mourning
08. Sorrow! Sorrow! Sorrow!
09.Spite Alone Holds Me Aloft
10. Fucking Deathdealer
11. I Am The Beast