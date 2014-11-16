VICTORIUS: entrano nel roster della Napalm Records

|
L'etichetta Napalm Records comunica l'ingresso nel proprio roster della formazione tedesca Victorius. La band ha recentemente ultimato i lavori per il prossimo album, che sarà pubblicato nei primi mesi del 2020.
Di seguito le parole del gruppo:
"We are more than proud to announce that we have joined forces with one of the world´s leading record companies for metal music: Napalm Records! With almost three decades in the business, the team around CEO Thomas Caser is one of the most professional you can work with! We´re happy that we finally found a partner who shares the same vision and goals as we have for VICTORIUS! With that said, a NEW ALBUM is nearly completed and ready to be unleashed! Power Metal is alive! And it will shine brighter than ever before!"
Il disco sarà il successore dell'EP Dinosaur Warfare - Legend Of The Power Saurus uscito nel 2017. Restiamo in attesa di maggiori dettagli.