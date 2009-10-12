      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

31/05/19
VENOM
In Nomine Satanas (boxset)

31/05/19
DARKTHRONE
Old Star

31/05/19
VADER
Thy Messenger (EP)

31/05/19
VEUVE
Fathom

31/05/19
DEATH ANGEL
Humanicide

31/05/19
GRIFFON/DARKENHOLD
Atra Musica

31/05/19
1914
The Blind Leading The Blind (ristampa)

31/05/19
FUNERAL STORM
Arcane Mysteries

31/05/19
KALEIDOBOLT
Bitter

31/05/19
TRYGLAV
Night Of Whispering Souls

CONCERTI

26/05/19
JAG PANZER
JAILBREAK LIVE CLUB - ROMA

26/05/19
METAL QUEEN`S FESTIVAL (day 3)
IL PEOCIO - TROFARELLO (TO)

30/05/19
MANTICORE + GUESTS
BLUE ROSE SALOON - BRESSO (MI)

31/05/19
MORTADO
CRAZY BULL - GENOVA

01/06/19
ARCH ENEMY + GUESTS
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL ADDA (MI)

01/06/19
KING DUDE + GUESTS
POSTWAR CINEMA CLUB - PARMA

02/06/19
GOTTHARD + GUESTS
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL ADDA (MI)

04/06/19
ARKONA
Traffic Live Club - Roma

05/06/19
HALESTORM + GUEST TBA
ESTRAGON - BOLOGNA

05/06/19
ARKONA
Slaughter Club - Paderno Dugnano (MI)
HELIX: ''Coming Back with Bigger Guns'' dal prossimo ''Old School''
26/05/2019 - 10:45 (69 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
26/05/2019 - 10:45
HELIX: ''Coming Back with Bigger Guns'' dal prossimo ''Old School''
29/08/2011 - 08:12
HELIX: il nuovo EP è quasi pronto
22/08/2011 - 11:26
HELIX: in arrivo l'EP 'Skin In The Game'
06/03/2011 - 23:16
HELIX: guarda il nuovo video
07/11/2010 - 21:37
HELIX: tre brani del disco acustico ascoltabili
25/10/2010 - 11:52
HELIX: nuovi dettagli sul disco acustico
16/08/2010 - 13:36
HELIX: due compilation tra il 2010 ed il 2011
17/06/2010 - 15:54
HELIX: il video di 'Monday Morning Meltdown'
03/02/2010 - 08:12
HELIX: online il video di 'Make 'em Dance'
12/10/2009 - 00:23
HELIX: ascolta due brani in streaming
ULTIME NOTIZIE
26/05/2019 - 10:37
CELLAR DARLING: pubblicato il lyric video di ''Pain''
26/05/2019 - 09:45
GÔR MÖRGÛL: ''Lamaštu'' e i dettagli del prossimo album ''Elohim''
25/05/2019 - 19:31
KRYPTOS: online il video di ''Afterburner''
25/05/2019 - 19:20
JINJER: entrano in studio per registrare il nuovo album
25/05/2019 - 14:20
OF VIRTUE: online un nuovo video
25/05/2019 - 14:15
TRYGLAV: disponibile il lyric video di un brano dall'album di debutto
25/05/2019 - 14:12
TANZWUT: presentato il video di ''Seemannsgarn''
24/05/2019 - 19:59
SCOTT STAPP: copertina del nuovo disco e visualizer di ''Name''
24/05/2019 - 19:32
RAGE: una data italiana nel 2020
24/05/2019 - 19:19
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE: il visualizer di ''Worship and Forget''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     