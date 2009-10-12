HELIX: ''Coming Back with Bigger Guns'' dal prossimo ''Old School''

La formazione canadese Helix
, tramite la propria pagina Facebook
, ha postato un assaggio di quella che sarà la prossima pubblicazione di casa Helix Records
, ovvero Old School
.
Il disco sarà composto da brani risalenti agli anni ottanta, che mai hanno visto la luce.
Prodotto direttamente dal bassista Daryl Gray
, sarà mixato da Juno
e masterizzato da Harry Hess
degli Harem Scarem
. Pare che tre di questi brani fossero già pronti per essere pubblicati nel settimo album del gruppo: Back for Another Taste
del 1990.
La track-list:01. Coming Back with Bigger Guns
02. Whiskey Bent & Hell Bound
03. If Tears Could Talk
04. Your Turn to Cry
05. Tie Me Down
06. Closer
07. Games Mother Never Taught You
08. Southern Comfort
09. Hound Dog Howlin' Blues
10. Cheers
Qua sotto potete ascoltare Coming Back with Bigger Guns
.