FUNERAL STORM: tutto 'Arcane Mysteries' disponibile in streaming

In attesa del 31 maggio, data di pubblicazione del disco, i blackster greci Funeral Storn
mettono ora a disposizione in anteprima qui
nella sua interezza il nuovo lavoro intitolato Arcane Mysteries
.
Ricordiamo che la pubblicazione avverrà tramite l'etichetta Hells Headbangers
. Di seguito la tracklist:1. Invocation Of The Great Red Dragon
2. Ego Sum Filius Draconis
3. The Martyr of the Lake
4. Wandering Through the Abyss
5. Necromancer
6. Necromancer Part 2
7. Funeral Storm
8. Origins Of Utter Evil
9. From The Great Deep Of The Primordial Waters of Creation
10. Flowers Of My Youth