NARNIA: il videoclip di ''A Crack in the Sky'' dal prossimo album

Gli svedesi Narnia, per la presentazione del prossimo album in studio intitolato From Darkness to Light, hanno pubblicato il videoclip del brano A Crack in the Sky, posto in apertura del disco in uscita il 2 agosto per la Sound Pollution.
Track-list:
01. A Crack in the Sky
02. You Are the Air That I Breathe
03. Has the River Run Dry?
04. The Armor of God
05. MNFST
06. The War That Tore the Land
07. Sail On
08. I Will Follow
09. From Darkness to Light (Part 1)
10. From Darkness to Light (Part 2)