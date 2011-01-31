ACID REIGN: entrano nel roster della Dissonance Productions

|
A quasi trent'anni dalla pubblicazione dell'ultimo album Obnoxious, i thrasher britannici Acid Reign comunicano di essere entrati a far parte del roster della Dissonance Productions, etichetta che pubblicherà il terzo full-length della band a settembre.
Ecco le parole del cantante Howard Smith in merito alle ultime novità:
""For our first album in 29 years it was vitally important that we find the right home and I feel we have. From the very first contact it was obvious that the Dissonance team not only had an overwhelming enthusiasm for what we have recorded but the intelligence and infrastructure to deliver.
Many involved are the same people I dealt with when curating The Apple Core Archives in 2014 which was a hassle free experience, so we are going to release a four disc retrospective Acid Reign Anthology package after the new album comes out cos I found some more old stuff and our two singles need a CD home. Who knows you may even see some vinyl reissues too!
We cannot wait to unleash this beast and hit the road in support of it, once it’s out it will be two years since we started writing and a year since we recorded it. No one is as keen as us for you all to hear the results. Over the next few months we’ll be drip feeding you all information, we have so many plans for really cool things that we think you are all going to love. Stay tuned”
Prossimamente saranno annunciati maggiori dettagli dell'album.