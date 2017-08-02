SONS OF APOLLO: a fine agosto pubblicheranno un live album, svelati i dettagli

|
I Sons Of Apollo pubblicheranno il loro primo live album, dal titolo Live With The Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony, il 30 agosto tramite l'etichetta Inside Out Music. Il disco è stato registrato presso il teatro romano di Plovdiv, Bulgaria, assieme al coro e all'orchestra di Plovdiv, e sarà pubblicato nei seguenti formati:
- 3CD + DVD + Blu-Ray Artbook in versione digipack limitata
- 3CD + DVD Digipak (edizione speciale)
- blu-ray
- digitale
Ecco di lato la copertina e di seguito la tracklist:
CD 1:
1. God Of The Sun
2. Signs Of The Time
3. Divine Addiction
4. That Metal Show Theme
5. Just Let Me Breathe
6. Billy Sheehan Bass Solo
7. Lost In Oblivion
8. Jeff Scott Soto Solo Spot (The Prophet’s Song / Save Me)
9. Alive
10. The Pink Panther Theme
11. Opus Maximus
CD 2:
1. Kashmir
2. Gates Of Babylon
3. Labyrinth
4. Dream On
5. Diary Of A Madman
6. Comfortably Numb
7. The Show Must Go On
8. Hell’s Kitchen
9. Derek Sherinian Keyboard Solo
10. Lines In The Sand
CD 3:
1. Bumblefoot Guitar Spot
2. And The Cradle Will Rock
3. Coming Home