PRURIENT: ascolta il primo singolo dal nuovo album

Quello che trovate nel player sottostante è l'audio di Screaming Eagles Airborne Graveyard, brano dei Prurient, progetto dell'artista americano Dominick Fernow. Il singolo si trova sul nuovo album Garden Of The Mutilated Paratroopers, in uscita il 12 luglio per la Profound Lore Records.
Tracklist:
01. Ocean Skin
02. Overlord Meeting
03. Sex History
04. Screaming Eagles Airborne Graveyard 02:23
05. Spreading Rotten Winds
06. Everything About You Comes From Him
07. Spring Birds Die In Uniform Pockets
08. Soul Device
09. Death Row Messiah
10. Lie Detector
11. Airborne Electronics - Breathing The Air Of Dead Men
12. Die Continually
13. No Ribs And No Dust
14. We Must Follow Where The War Goes
15. Consuming Mythology (I've Been)
16. Without Resurrection
17. No Foreseeable Future
18. Franciscan Friars Hide The Body
19. Neptune Death Row
20. Water Skin