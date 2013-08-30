STONE TEMPLE PILOTS: in arrivo la Super Deluxe Edition di ''Purple''

Essendo oggi il venticinquesimo anniversario dall'uscita del secondo album in studio dei Stone Temple Pilots
, l'etichetta discografica Rhino
ha annunciato - per il giorno 13 settembre - la pubblicazione della ''Super Deluxe Edition'' di Purple
.
Questa edizione esclusiva sarà, oltre che rimasterizzata, anche corredata di rarità e conterrà dei brani mai pubblicati e registrazioni dal vivo.
Nello stesso giorno verrà distribuita anche la ''Deluxe Edition'' composta da 2CD, comprendente Big Empty
in versione acustica (potrete ascoltarla qui sotto). Mentre, la versione con il solo album sarà in LP.
A chi eseguirà il pre-order dell'edizione completa della ''Super Deluxe Edition'' sul sito stonetemplepilots.com
verrà donato uno dei 1000 7'' di Interstate Love Song
, originariamente pubblicato nel Regno Unito nel 1994.Super Deluxe Edition:3CD/1LP tracklistDisco 1: Purple 2019 Remaster01. Meat Plow
02. Vasoline
03. Lounge Fly
04. Interstate Love Song
05. Still Remains
06. Pretty Penny
07. Silvergun Superman
08. Big Empty
09. Unglued
10. Army Ants
11. Kitchenware & CandybarsDisco 2: Early, Demo & Acoustic Version01. Meat Plow
– Early Version * 02. Interstate Love Song
– Early Version * 03. Big Empty
– Acoustic Version * 04. Unglued
– Demo * 05. Army Ants
– Demo * 06. Kitchenware & Candybars
– Demo * 07. Dancing Days08. She Knows Me Too Well
– Demo * 09. Interstate Love Song
– Acoustic Version * (Live at KROQ Acoustic Christmas 1994)10. Pretty Penny
– Acoustic Version * 11. Kitchenware & Candybars
– Acoustic Version * 12. Christmastime Is Here
– Acoustic Version *Disco 3: Live at New Haven Vererans Memorial Coliseum, New Haven, CT, August 23, 199401. Vasoline *
02. Silvergun Superman *
03. Crackerman *
04. Lounge Fly *
05. Meat Plow *
06. Still Remains *
07. Gypsy Davy *
08. Pretty Penny *
09. Creep *
10. Andy Warhol *
11. Army Ants *
12. Big Empty *
13. Interstate Love Song *
14. Plush *
15. Unglued *
16. Dead & Bloated *
17. Sex Type Thing *
* inclusa provvisoriamente7'' di Interstate Love Song
(bonus)Lato A
01. Interstate Love SongLato B01. Lounge Fly