IMPERIUM DEKADENZ: annunciato per agosto il prossimo album

Quello che vedete nel player sottostante è il teaser di Absenz Elysium, nuovo brano degli Imperium Dekadenz presente sul loro nuovo album When We Are Forgotten, in uscita il 30 agosto per la Napalm Records.
Tracklist:
01. When We Are Forgotten
02. Bis Ich Bin
03. My Solace I (Choirs Of Solitude)
04. Trauma
05. A Cave Called Wisdom
06. Transcendence
07. Seance
08. Absenz Elysium
09. My Solace II (Paths Of Perception)
10. Reverie
11. Frozen In Time
12.Behold The Flames Of Time (disponibile nell'edizione boxset)
13. Owl Of The Black Forest (disponibile nell'edizione boxset)