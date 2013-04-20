LORDI: ''Recordead Live - Sextourcism In Z7'' uscirà a luglio

|
Il gruppo hard rock finlandese Lordi, a breve, vedrà pubblicato il proprio album dal vivo Recordead Live - Sextourcism In Z7.
Registrato a Pratteln, in Svizzera - durante il Sextourcism tour - uscirà in versione Blu-ray/DVD + 2CD e LP il 26 luglio per la AFM Records.
L'edizione video conterrà tutti i videoclip della band, diverse rarità e, per la prima volta, sarà disponibile il video di Inferno, realizzato nel 1994 dal leader della band. In cui Mr. Lordi appare senza maschera e, con cui ha sostenuto la sua tesi finale presso l'accademia cinematografica.
La tracklist del Blu-ray/DVD:
01. Sexorcism
02. Would You Love a Monsterman
03. Missing Miss Charlene / House of Ghosts
04. Your Tongue's Got the Cat
05. Heaven Sent Hell On Earth
06. Mr. Killjoy
07. Mana Solo
08. Rock The Hell Outta You
09. Blood Red Sandman
10. It Snows in Hell
11. Hella Solo
12. She's a Demon
13. Slashion Model Girls
14. Naked in My Cellar
15. Rock Police
16. Ox Solo
17. Hug You Hardcore
18. SCG9:The Documented Phenomenon
19. Evilyn
20. The Riff
21. Amen Solo
22. Nailed By The Hammer Of Frankenstein
23. Who's your Daddy
24. Devil Is a Loser
25. Hard Rock Hallelujah
Contenuti bonus:
"A Day in the Life On Sextourcism" by Jessycho (Behind the Scenes documentation)
Videoclip:
Inferno (1995) - finora non disponibile!
Would You Love a Monsterman? (2002)
Devil Is a Loser (2002)
Blood Red Sandman (2004)
Hard Rock Hallelujah (2006)
It Snows in Hell (2006)
Who’s Your Daddy? (2006)
Would You Love A Monsterman? (2006 version)
Bite It Like A Bulldog (2008)
This Is Heavy Metal (2010)
The Riff (2013)
Scare Force One (2014)
Hug You Hardcore (2016)
Naked in my Cellar (2018)
CD1:
01 - Sexorcism
02 - Would You Love a Monsterman
03 - Missing Miss Charlene / House of Ghosts
04 - Your Tongue's Got the Cat
05 - Heaven Sent Hell OnEarth
06 - Mr. Killjoy
07 - Rock the Hell Outta You
08 - Blood Red Sandman
09 - It Snows in Hell
10 - She's A Demon
CD2:
11 - Slashion Model Girls
12 - Naked in My Cellar
13 - Rock Police
14 - Hug You Hardcore
15 - Evilyn
16 - The Riff
17 - Nailed By The Hammer of Frankenstein
18 - Who's Your Daddy
19 - Devil Is a Loser
20 - Hard Rock Hallelujah