WINTERWOLF: ascolta in streaming il nuovo album

In attesa della pubblicazione del disco che avverrà domani 14 giugno tramite l'etichetta Svart Records
, i deathster Winterwolf
presentano interamente in streaming Lycanthropic Metal of Death
, ascoltabile in anteprima qui
.
L'album segna il ritorno della band dopo dieci anni da Cycle of the Werewolf
.
Tracklist:1. The Crypt of the Werewolves
2. At Dawn They Eat
3. Brujo
4. Devouring Entities Devour
5. Wolf Finder General
6. Kadathian Doom
7. Thisishispit
8. I Am The Beasts Of Death
9. Primal Life Code