      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Anticosm
Clicca per ingrandire
L'artwork del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

14/06/19
CREMISI
Dawn of a New Era

14/06/19
CHAOS MAGIC
Furyborn

14/06/19
DAMAGE S.F.P.
Damage S.F.P.

14/06/19
BEHEADED
Only Death Can Save You

14/06/19
WINTERWOLF
Lycanthropic Metal of Death

14/06/19
NUCLEUS
Entity

14/06/19
DEWOLFF
Live And Outta Sight II

14/06/19
SANDNESS
Untamed

14/06/19
WALKWAYS
Bleed Out, Heal Out

14/06/19
BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN
Western Stars

CONCERTI

14/06/19
POSSESSED + NORDJEVEL
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

14/06/19
WINGS OF BEA METALFEST (day 1)
SANTHIA' - VERCELLI

15/06/19
EDDIE VEDDER + GLEN HANSARD + GUESTS TBA
FIRENZE ROCKS - VISARNO ARENA

15/06/19
POSSESSED + Nordjevel
Slaughter Club - Paderno Dugnano (MI)

15/06/19
NOIROCKERCAMP
SANTA NINFA (TP)

15/06/19
WINGS OF BEA METALFEST (day 2)
SANTHIA' - VERCELLI

15/06/19
WYRD
BIRRA SOTTO LA TORRE - MELZO (MI)

16/06/19
THE CURE + GUESTS TBA
FIRENZE ROCKS - VISARNO ARENA

17/06/19
WINGS OF BEA METALFEST (day 3)
SANTHIA' - VERCELLI

18/06/19
UADA + PANZERFAUST
Slaughter Club - Paderno Dugnano (MI)
ANTICOSM: tornano ad agosto con 'The Call of the Void', ecco il singolo
13/06/2019 - 21:25 (33 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
13/06/2019 - 21:25
ANTICOSM: tornano ad agosto con 'The Call of the Void', ecco il singolo
03/08/2011 - 08:24
ANTICOSM: firmano per Born Of Chaos
ULTIME NOTIZIE
13/06/2019 - 21:49
FOR THE FALLEN DREAMS: a Milano per una data ad agosto
13/06/2019 - 21:45
BEHEADED: tutto il disco 'Only Death Can Save You' in streaming
13/06/2019 - 21:16
WINTERWOLF: ascolta in streaming il nuovo album
13/06/2019 - 21:05
EMBRYO: live il 5 luglio al Centrale Rock Pub
13/06/2019 - 20:26
RED FANG: il singolo ''Antidote'' per il loro videogame
13/06/2019 - 17:37
VOLBEAT: il videoclip di ''Last Day Under the Sun''
13/06/2019 - 15:30
THE TRIGGER: disponibile un singolo dal nuovo album
13/06/2019 - 15:27
GLORYHAMMER: online il lyric video di ''Masters Of The Galaxy''
13/06/2019 - 15:23
IMPERIUM DEKADENZ: ecco il video di ''Absenz Elysium''
13/06/2019 - 01:11
PINKISH BLACK: tutto il nuovo album ascoltabile in streaming
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     