ANTICOSM: tornano ad agosto con 'The Call of the Void', ecco il singolo

|
La formazione black/thrash metal del New Jersey Anticosm farà uscire il 16 agosto per la Hell Kill Destroy Records (etichetta di proprietà della band) The Call of the Void, nuovo e terzo album della carriera.
Il disco includerà le seguenti tracce:
Viral
Someone Must Suffer
Scorched Earth
Call Of The Void
Fall Asleep
Somewhere Between Life And Death
Behold The Venom Crystals
The Only Truth
Never Enough
The Call of the Void vede la presenza dei membri fondatori Kirill Kovalevsky (voce), Mark Siedlecki II (chitarre) e Beheader (batteria) e del bassista Tom Wilson. Il nuovo chitarrista Keith Romanski ha raggiunto la formazione a registrazioni ultimate.
Il disco è stato missato e masterizzato da Brendan Smith, con masterizzazione a cura di Dan Coutant (Sun Room Audio). La copertina è stata realizzata da Metastazis, artista francese allievo di Valnoir (Morbid Angel, The Black Dahlia Murder e altri).
Grazie al player sottostante è possibile ascoltare il primo estratto Scorched Earth: