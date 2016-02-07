THE NEW ROSES: ad agosto il nuovo album

|
Gli hard rockers tedeschi The New Roses hanno annunciato, per il 2 agosto prossimo, la pubblicazione del loro nuovo album Nothing But Wild tramite la Napalm Records. Di seguito potete ascoltare il primo singolo Down By The River.
Tracklist:
01. Soundtrack Of My Life
02. Can't Stop Rock & Roll
03. Down By The River
04. Nothing But Wild
05. Heartache
06. The Bullet
07. Runnin' Out Of Hearts
08. Unknown Territory
09. As The Crow Flies
10. Give & Take
11. The Only Thing
12. Meet Me Half Way
13. Glory Road