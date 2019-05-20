SATANS TAINT: copertina e primo brano dal nuovo album dell'ex-Overkill

Come anticipazione per il prossimo album dei suoi Satan's Taint
, lo storico chitarrista degli Overkill Bobby Gustafson
ha pubblicato on-line Desecration
. A questo
indirizzo il brano completo.
L'album, intitolato Destruction Ritual
, uscirà il 2 agosto per la Megaforce Records
.
Qui a lato l'artwork, sotto la tracklist:01. Sumbel
02. Sorry You Were Ever Born
03. Thorn in My Side
04. End Your Bloodline
05. Skullkrusher II
06. The Chrone of Vero
07. Desecration
08. Raid Again
09. Strength Beneath the Skin
10. Destruction Ritual
11. Forever Is Nothing
12. Spit on Your Coffin
Per maggiori informazioni sul progetto andate qui
.