ZZ TOP: la raccolta ''Goin` 50''

È uscita venerdì 14 giugno l'edizione singola della compilation realizzata per festeggiare i cinquant'anni di carriera della band texana ZZ Top. Pubblicata dalla Rhino s'intitola Goin' 50, e uscirà anche in versione triplo-CD e quintuplo-LP il 16 agosto
Qui a lato la copertina, sotto le tracklist delle due versioni:
Edizione singola
01. La Grange
02. Sharp Dressed Man
03. Gimme All Your Lovin’
04. Tush
05. Cheap Sunglasses
06. I’m Bad, I’m Nationwide
07. Legs
08. Got Me Under Pressure
09. Rough Boy
10. Sleeping Bag
11. Velcro Fly
12. Doubleback
13. Viva Las Vegas
14. Pincushion
15. What’s Up with That
16. Fearless Boogie
17. Piece
18. I Gotsta Get Paid
Edizione a 3 CD
Disco 1
01. La Grange
02. Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers
03. Tush
04. Salt Lick
05. Miller's Farm
06. (Somebody Else Been) Shaking Your Tree
07. Francine
08. Heard It On the X
09. It's Only Love
10. Arrested for Driving While Blind
11. Enjoy and Get It On
12. I Thank You
13. Cheap Sunglasses
14. I'm Bad, I'm Nationwide
15. Leila
16. Tube Snake Boogie
17. Pearl Necklace
Disco 2
01. Gimme All Your Lovin'
02. Got Me Under Pressure
03. Sharp Dressed Man
04. TV Dinners
05. Legs
06. Sleeping Bag
07. Can't Stop Rockin'
08. Stages
09. Rough Boy
10. Delirious
11. Woke Up with Wood
12. Velcro Fly
13. Doubleback
14. Concrete and Steel
15. My Head's in Mississippi
16. Give It Up
17. Decision or Collision
Disco 3
01. Viva Las Vegas
02. Gun Love
03. Pincushion
04. Breakaway
05. Girl in a T-Shirt
06. Fuzzbox Voodoo
07. She's Just Killing Me
08. What's Up with That
09. Bang Bang
10. Rhythmeen
11. Fearless Boogie
12. 36-22-36
13. Piece
14. I Gotsta Get Paid
15. Waitin' for the Bus (live)
16. Jesus Just Left Chicago (live)
Da domani il trio s'imbarcherà in un tour europeo che, però, non toccherà l'Italia.