DEVIN TOWNSEND: i dettagli di 'Eras Part IV' in uscita ad agosto

L'artista Devin Townsend pubblicherà la quarta parte del box-set Eras il 23 agosto su Inside Out Music. Il lavoro conterrà gli album Ziltoid the Omniscient e Z² - Dark Matters, per la prima volta in vinile i live album Ziltoid Live At The Royal Albert Hall e The Retinal Circus e, infine, i commenti e le note di copertina a cura dello stesso Devin.
Ecco il commento del frontman:
"Continuing in the ERAS series is volume 4, these box sets have been very special to me in that commemorating the times and experiences of the past work allows me-for once- to stop and reflect on all the effort and time that went into documenting these moments. I’m exceptionally proud of these albums, and to have a complete set of the work at this level of quality is a dream come true for me"
