CROWN THE EMPIRE: 'Sudden Sky' uscirà a luglio, online il singolo

|
Uscirà il 19 luglio via Rise Records Sudden Sky, il nuovo lavoro dei Crown The Empire. Di seguito ne è riportata la tracklist:
(X)
20/20
what i am
BLURRY (out of place)
Red Pills
MZRY
Under the Skin
SEQU3NCE
March of the Ignorant
Sudden Sky
In merito al concept, la band dichiara:
"Our new album 'Sudden Sky' is a digital representation of who we are at this moment in time", Crown the Empire stated. "It captures our innermost fears and anxieties while questioning humanity and the chaos of the world we live in today. This urgent search for meaning taught us that the only way to truly be human is to be vulnerable. 'Sudden chance and destruction will lead to your liberation…".
Oltre ai dettagli del disco, il gruppo presenta ora il lyric video del singolo MZRY, che trovate in basso: