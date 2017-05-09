DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT: live il 19 settembre a Milano

|
Sono state annunciate poche ore fa le date del tour europeo che i Der Weg Einer Freiheit terranno tra luglio e dicembre insieme ai Downfall Of Gaia, presenti durante la maggior parte degli eventi. Tra le tappe svelate troviamo l'unico appuntamento in Italia del 19 settembre al Legend Club di Milano.
Di seguito il programma della tournée:
DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT +
DOWNFALL OF GAIA *
07 Jul 19 Ieper (BE) Ieperfest
10 Sep 19 Warsaw (PL) Poglos *
11 Sep 19 Brno (CZ) Melodka *
12 Sep 19 Timisoara (RO) Club Capcana *
14 Sep 19 Brasov (RO) Rockstadt *
15 Sep 19 Kosice (SK) Collosseum *
16 Sep 19 Budapest (HU) Dürer Kert *
17 Sep 19 Wroclaw (PL) Luksus *
18 Sep 19 Salzburg (AT) Rockhouse *
19 Sep 19 Milano (IT) Legend Club *
20 Sep 19 Kranj (SL) Trainstation Subart *
21 Sep 19 Jena (DE) Deaf Row Fest
14 Dec 19 Manchester (UK) Rebellion (UK exclusive)