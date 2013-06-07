NECRONOMICON (CAN): tornano ad ottobre con 'Unus', svelati i dettagli e il teaser

|
A tre anni dalla pubblicazione di Advent of the Human God, i deathster canadesi Necronomicon annunciano l'uscita del loro nuovo lavoro intitolato Unus: secondo quanto svelato, il disco (la cui copertina è riportata a sinistra) sarà disponibile dal 18 ottobre grazie alla Season Of Mist.
Di seguito le parole del frontman Rob "The Witch" Tremblay:
"When all is said and done, one most return to the start and begin a new life. 'UNUS' is the first major Arcana that start a new cycle in the evolution of any living things. Welcome to our new incarnation".
In basso potete trovare la tracklist e il teaser di Unus.
1. From Ashes into Flesh
2. Infinitum Continuum
3. Paradise Lost
4. The Price of a Soul
5. Singularis Dominus
6. The Thousand Masks
7. Ascending The throne of Baator
8. Fhtagn
9. Cursed MMXIX
10. Vox Draconis