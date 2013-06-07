      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La band
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina di "Unus"
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

21/06/19
THE MEADS OF ASPHODEL
Running out of Time Doing Nothing

21/06/19
ABYSSAL
A Beacon In The Husk

21/06/19
MAERORMID
Stasi

21/06/19
TERAMAZE
Are We Soldiers

21/06/19
ABYSSAL
A Beacon In The Husk

21/06/19
BOKASSA
Crimson Riders

21/06/19
BOKASSA
Crimson Riders

21/06/19
MOONLIGHT HAZE
De Rerum Natura

21/06/19
KRYPTOS
Afterburner

21/06/19
DREAMSLAVE
Rest In Phantasy

CONCERTI

20/06/19
UGLY KID JOE
ROCK PLANET - PINARELLA DI CERVIA (RA)

21/06/19
DESTRAGE
SANTERIA SOCIAL CLUB - MILANO

21/06/19
THE BURNING DOGMA + COCAINE KAMIKAZE
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

21/06/19
HELLBLADE + GUESTS
CIRCUS - SCANDICCI (FI)

22/06/19
MOONLIGHT HAZE + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

22/06/19
MOTOBIRRATA
GASOLINE ROAD BAR - LENTIGIONE (RE)

22/06/19
WHISKEY RITUAL + GUESTS
GRIND HOUSE CLUB - PADOVA

22/06/19
NERO DI MARTE + DENHIAL
GOST MUSIC FESTIVAL - BERGAMO

22/06/19
SOUTHERN DRINKSTRUCTION + IMPERIALS
EVILUTION CLUB - ACERRA (NA)

23/06/19
ANATHEMA + guests
Rock in Roma - Roma
NECRONOMICON (CAN): tornano ad ottobre con 'Unus', svelati i dettagli e il teaser
20/06/2019 - 19:59 (37 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
20/06/2019 - 19:59
NECRONOMICON (CAN): tornano ad ottobre con 'Unus', svelati i dettagli e il teaser
14/03/2016 - 18:33
NECRONOMICON (CAN): tutto il nuovo disco ascoltabile in streaming
18/02/2016 - 10:49
NECRONOMICON (CAN): ascolta un nuovo brano
01/02/2016 - 10:55
NECRONOMICON (CAN): ecco i dettagli di 'Advent of the Human God'
13/02/2014 - 18:40
NECRONOMICON (CAN): online il video di ''Rise Of The Elder Ones''
07/06/2013 - 00:25
NECRONOMICON (CAN): tutto il nuovo disco ascoltabile in streaming
ULTIME NOTIZIE
20/06/2019 - 23:14
FACE WITHOUT FEAR: un lyric video del nuovo gruppo di Tripp Eisen
20/06/2019 - 22:58
RIVAL SONS: il video del nuovo singolo ''Sugar On the Bone''
20/06/2019 - 20:35
SOUTHERN DRINKSTRUCTION: dal vivo questo sabato a Napoli
20/06/2019 - 20:27
DROPKICK MURPHYS: a febbraio suoneranno a Milano
20/06/2019 - 20:15
THE OCEAN: disponibile il videoclip di ''Permian - The Great Dying''
20/06/2019 - 20:20
CALL OF CHARON: firmano per la Massacre Records
20/06/2019 - 20:11
ASTRALIUM: tutti i dettagli del debutto in uscita ad agosto
20/06/2019 - 18:08
ECLIPSE: previsto per ottobre il nuovo album
20/06/2019 - 17:49
SACRED REICH: a novembre in Italia per un'unica data
20/06/2019 - 17:45
PERFECT PLAN: online la cover di ''That Was Yesterday'' dei Foreigner
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     