RIOT V: in arrivo un nuovo live DVD/CD, disponibile un video

L'AFM Records ha annunciato la pubblicazione di Live in Japan 2018, nuovo live DVD che la formazione heavy metal Riot V pubblicherà il 2 agosto.
A lato potete vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
Tracklisting DVD:
01 - Armor Of Light
02 - Ride Hard Live Free
03 - On Your Knees
04 - Metal Soldiers
05 - Fall From The Sky
06 - Wings Are For Angels
07 - Land Of The Rising Sun
08 - Take Me Back
09 - Messiah
10 - Angel Eyes
11 - Metal Warrior
12 - Thundersteel
13 - Fight Or Fall
14 - Sign Of The Crimson Storm
15 - Flight Of The Warrior
16 - On Wings Of Eagles
17 - Johnny’s Back
18 - Bloodstreets
19 - Run For Your Life
20 - Buried Alive
21 - Road Racin’
22 - Swords And Tequila
23 - Warrior
Tracklisting CD:
CD1
01 - Armor Of Light
02 - Ride Hard Live Free
03 - On Your Knees
04 - Metal Soldiers
05 - Fall From The Sky
06 - Wings Are For Angels
07 - Land Of The Rising Sun
08 - Take Me Back
09 - Messiah
10 - Angel Eyes
11 - Metal Warrior
CD2
01 - Thundersteel
02 - Fight Or Fall
03 - Sign Of The Crimson Storm
04 - Flight Of The Warrior
05 - On Wings Of Eagles
06 - Johnny’s Back
07 - Bloodstreets
08 - Run For Your Life
09 - Buried Alive
10 - Road Racin’
11 - Swords And Tequila
12 - Warrior
Inoltre è possibile vedere il live video di Warrior.