SOEN: i The Price apriranno lo show del 9 settembre a Milano
25/06/2019 - 20:16 (10 letture)

RECENSIONI
77
75
ARTICOLI
11/01/2019
Intervista
SOEN
Lotus è l'album più 'da Soen' che abbiate sentito fino ad ora.
 
25/06/2019 - 20:16
SOEN: i The Price apriranno lo show del 9 settembre a Milano
04/04/2019 - 19:53
SOEN: annullato il concerto di questa sera a Milano
05/03/2019 - 20:29
SOEN: ecco il video di 'Covenant'
19/01/2019 - 16:19
SOEN: ecco la clip di 'Lotus'
07/12/2018 - 00:37
SOEN: disponibile il video di 'Martyrs'
17/11/2018 - 07:43
SOEN: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
08/11/2018 - 20:06
SOEN: tre date in Italia ad aprile
05/11/2018 - 18:40
SOEN: svelata la copertina di 'Lotus'
04/11/2018 - 13:28
SOEN: annunciato il titolo del quarto disco
10/09/2018 - 10:46
SOEN: ascolta la versione live di 'Lucidity' dalla ristampa di 'Lykaia'
25/06/2019 - 19:44
LUPPOLO IN ROCK: i Tomorrow`s Eve sostituiranno i Tower Of Babel
25/06/2019 - 19:39
WORMED: online il lyric video di 'Cryptoubiquity'
25/06/2019 - 19:28
SWALLOW THE SUN: due date in Italia con gli October Tide
25/06/2019 - 16:44
ALCEST: copertina e titolo del prossimo album
25/06/2019 - 15:51
BULLDOZER: aggiunti come special guest della data bresciana dei Napalm Death
25/06/2019 - 15:00
VICTIMS: tutto il nuovo album in streaming
24/06/2019 - 23:45
ASTROSAUR: ''Obscuroscope'' uscirà per la Pelagic Records
24/06/2019 - 19:30
SKYFORGER: in Italia ad ottobre per il ''Pagan Warriors across Europe''
24/06/2019 - 17:21
MEMORIAM: guarda il video di un nuovo brano
24/06/2019 - 17:14
THE END A.D: pubblicheranno in autunno il nuovo album
 
