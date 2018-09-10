SOEN: i The Price apriranno lo show del 9 settembre a Milano

|
Come anticipato
nei mesi scorsi, i Soen
recupereranno il concerto originariamente previsto per aprile il 9 settembre presso la confermata location del Legend Club
di Milano. Apprendiamo ora che, a supporto degli headliner durante le tappe europee del tour di Lotus
, ci saranno (oltre alla formazione finlandese dei Wheel
) gli italiani The Price
, progetto solista di Marco Barusso
.
Di seguito le tappe del tour:SOENWHEEL
THE PRICE27.08.2019 PPC – Graz, AT
28.08.2019 A38 Hajo – Budapest, HU
30.08.2019 Posada Rock Festival – Campulung, RO
31.08.2019 Mixtape 5 – Sofia, BG
3.09.2019 Volkswagen Arena – Istanbul, TR
4.09.2019 Principal Club Theater – Thessaloniki, GR
5.09.2019 Gagarin 205 – Athens, GR
7.09.2019 Trainstation SubArt – Kranj, SI
8.09.2019 Arena Wien – Vienna, AT9.09.2019 Legend Club – Milan, IT11.09.2019 Klub Kwadrat – Krakow, PL
12.09.2019 Progresja – Warsaw, PL
13.09.2019 Scheune – Dresden, DE
14.09.2019 Rider’s Café – Lübeck, DE
15.09.2019 Pustervik – Gothenburg, SE
17.09.2019 Olympia Korttelli – Tampere, FI
18.09.2019 The Circus – Helsinki, FI
20.09.2019 Fryshuset Klubben – Stockholm, SE