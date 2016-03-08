      Privacy Policy
 
26/06/19
BLOODY HAMMERS
The Summoning

26/06/19
H.E.A.T
Live at Sweden Rock Festival

26/06/19
ROB MORATTI
Renaissance

27/06/19
ORDER OF THE EBON HAND
VII: The Chariot

28/06/19
HOLY TIDE
Aquila

28/06/19
TURILLI/LIONE RHAPSODY
Zero Gravity (Rebirth And Evolution)

28/06/19
HE IS LEGEND
White Bat

28/06/19
DREAMS IN FRAGMENTS
Reflections Of A Nightmare

28/06/19
DENIAL OF GOD
The Shapeless Mass

28/06/19
VICTIMS
The Horse And Sparrow Theory

CONCERTI

27/06/19
SLIPKNOT + AMON AMARTH + TESTAMENT + TRIVIUM + LACUNA COIL + ELUVEITIE + GUESTS TBA
ARENA PARCO NORD - BOLOGNA

27/06/19
ELUVEITIE
SONIC PARK - BOLOGNA

27/06/19
KADAVAR (GER) + THE OBSESSED + GUESTS TBA
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)

29/06/19
GODS OF MEL
LOCALITA' PIAN DEL TORO - MEL (BL)

29/06/19
SABOTAGE
CIRCUS CLUB - SCANDICCI (FIRENZE)

29/06/19
STRANA OFFICINA + RANCHO BIZZARRO
PARCO FERRI - VAIANO (PO)

02/07/19
KISS
IPPODROMO SNAI SAN SIRO - MILANO

04/07/19
CROWBAR + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

05/07/19
ROCK THE CASTLE (day 1)
CASTELLO SCALIGERO - VILLAFRANCA (VR)

05/07/19
VOMITORY (CANCELLATO!)
FUCKSIA - ROMA
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE: i dettagli del nuovo album e un brano
26/06/2019 - 11:27 (84 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
26/06/2019 - 11:27
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE: i dettagli del nuovo album e un brano
30/12/2018 - 14:27
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE: concluse le registrazioni del nuovo album
04/06/2018 - 21:39
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE: firmato un nuovo accordo discografico
19/03/2018 - 15:26
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE: di spalla ai Megadeth nella data di Roma
21/11/2016 - 20:24
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE: ecco il video di 'Cut Me Loose'
10/06/2016 - 10:33
ARCHITECTS: non saranno più di spalla ai Killswitch Engage
14/04/2016 - 19:31
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE: ascolta il singolo per il Record Store Day
12/03/2016 - 14:18
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE: ascolta un nuovo brano
10/03/2016 - 12:28
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE: ascolta un altro brano
08/03/2016 - 09:34
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
ULTIME NOTIZIE
26/06/2019 - 19:38
MIND KEY: disponibile un altro estratto dal nuovo album
26/06/2019 - 18:31
BILLY SHERWOOD: ascolta il nuovo singolo
26/06/2019 - 18:33
KORN: dettagli e primo singolo del nuovo album
26/06/2019 - 18:24
NEMESEA: ad agosto il nuovo album ''White Flag''
26/06/2019 - 17:06
BATUSHKA: online il terzo singolo da ''Hospodi''
26/06/2019 - 11:24
TORCHE: ascolta un nuovo brano
26/06/2019 - 11:08
RAMMSTEIN: confermata la data di Torino, ecco i dettagli
26/06/2019 - 10:58
DEMIURGON: ascolta un nuovo brano
26/06/2019 - 00:33
THE CONTORTIONIST: il videoclip di ''Early Grave''
25/06/2019 - 23:32
BONGRIPPER: dallo VVitch Festival allo Slaughter Club
 
