KILLSWITCH ENGAGE: i dettagli del nuovo album e un brano

La formazione metalcore Killswitch Engage ha diffuso i dettagli del nuovo album Atonement, la cui pubblicazione è prevista per il 2 agosto via Metal Blade Records.
A lato potete vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Unleashed
02. The Signal Fire
03. Us Against the World
04. The Crownless King
05. I Am Broken Too
06. As Sure as the Sun Will Rise
07. Know Your Enemy
08. Take Control
09. Ravenous
10. I Can't Be the Only One
11. Bite the Hand That Feeds
Inoltre è possibile ascoltare il brano Unleashed.