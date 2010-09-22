KORN: dettagli e primo singolo del nuovo album

|
I Korn hanno diffuso i dettagli del nuovo album The Nothing, la cui pubblicazione è prevista per il 13 settembre via RoadRunner Records.
Il disco è stato prodotto da Nick Raskulinecz.
A lato potete vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. The End Begins
02. Cold
03. You’ll Never Find Me
04. The Darkness is Revealing
05. Idiosyncrasy
06. The Seduction Of Indulgence
07. Finally Free
08. Can You Hear Me
09. The Ringmaster
10. Gravity Of Discomfort
11. H@rd3r
12. This Loss
13. Surrender To Failure
Inoltre la band ha reso disponibile l'audio del singolo You'll Never Find Me.