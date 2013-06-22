      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
L'immagine scelta per la celebrazione
Clicca per ingrandire
L'edizione a 5CD
Clicca per ingrandire
Il box-set contenente i 3 vinili e la musicassetta
Clicca per ingrandire
L'edizione doppio-LP
THE CULT: l'edizione per il trentesimo anniversario di ''Sonic Temple''
02/07/2019 - 16:00 (112 letture)

MetalHead
Martedì 2 Luglio 2019, 20.32.10
4
Album che ho consumato...stupendo
d.r.i.
Martedì 2 Luglio 2019, 18.29.30
3
Dei 5 cd salvo il titolo originale e i live per me il resto è fuffa.
Salvo
Martedì 2 Luglio 2019, 18.18.36
2
E' il mio album preferito. Ho il vinile preso all'epoca che ho consumato. Prenderò una versione, anche se non so quale.
tartu71
Martedì 2 Luglio 2019, 17.29.43
1
esagerati...
