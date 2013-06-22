THE CULT: l'edizione per il trentesimo anniversario di ''Sonic Temple''

02/07/2019 - 16:00 (112 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Giovanni "nonchalance" Cau 4 Album che ho consumato...stupendo 3 Dei 5 cd salvo il titolo originale e i live per me il resto è fuffa. 2 E' il mio album preferito. Ho il vinile preso all'epoca che ho consumato. Prenderò una versione, anche se non so quale. 1 esagerati...