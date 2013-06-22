THE CULT: l'edizione per il trentesimo anniversario di ''Sonic Temple''

|
Il gruppo inglese The Cult ha annunciato - tramite un post sul proprio profilo Facebook - la pubblicazione di The Cult: Sonic Temple 30.
L'edizione speciale uscirà (in diversi formati) il 13 settembre tramite la storica etichetta Beggars Banquet.
Ecco i dettagli:
Il cofanetto da 5CD conterrà ben 53 tracce. Sul primo disco avremo l'album con la tracklist originale; sul secondo alcune versioni e mix alternativi, delle versioni estese e acustiche; sul terzo e sul quarto dei demo usciti provvisoriamente, sul quinto il Live at Wembley registrato dalla BBC, 6 di queste sono degli inediti. Uscirà sotto forma di libro corredato da immagini del periodo e di interviste con la band condotte dal famoso giornalista britannico James Brown.
5CD
01 Sun King
02 Fire Woman
03 American Horse
04 Edie (Ciao Baby)
05 Sweet Soul Sister
06 Soul Asylum
07 New York City
08 Automatic Blues
09 Soldier Blue
10 Wake Up Time For Freedom
01 Sonic Temple - Radio Promo
02 Fire Woman - edit
03 Messin' Up The Blues - from the Fire Woman single
04 Medicine Train - from the Edie (Ciao Baby) single
05 Fire Woman - NYC Rock Mix, from the Fire Woman CD EP
06 Edie (Ciao Baby) - edit
07 Bleeding Heart Graffiti - from the Edie (Ciao Baby) CD EP
08 Sun King - edit
09 Sweet Soul Sister - edit
10 The River - from the Sweet Soul Sister single
11 Soldier Blue - Werman Extended Version
12 Fire Woman - LA Rock Mix
13 Sweet Soul Sister - Rock's Mix
14 Edie (Ciao Baby) - Acoustic, from The Heart of Soul CD single
01 Medicine Train - demo
02 New York City - demo
03 American Horse - demo
04 Sun King - demo
05 Automatic Blues - demo
06 Yes Man - demo
07 Fire - demo
08 Wake Up Time for Freedom - demo
09 Citadel - demo
10 The River - demo
01 The Crystal Ocean - demo
02 Cashmere - demo
03 Edie (Ciao Baby) - demo
04 Bleeding Hearts Revival
05 My Love - demo
06 Star Child - demo
07 Medicine Train - rock demo
08 New York City - rock demo
09 Fire - rock demo
10 Spanish Gold - jam demo
01 New York City - (live), inedito
02 Automatic Blues - (live), inedito
03 American Horse - (live), from the Sweet Soul Sister single
04 Sun King - (live), inedito
05 Soul Asylum - (live), from the Sweet Soul Sister single
06 Rain - (live), inedito
07 Sweet Soul Sister - (live), from the Sweet Soul Sister single
08 She Sells Sanctuary - (live), inedito
09 Fire Woman - (live), inedito
Il Box-set avrà 3LP e una MC contenente dei demo diffusi ai tempi. Oltre a questo, il tutto sarà corredato da memorabilia varia del tour (replica in laminato originale, pass per il backstage, comunicati stampa originali, copie per etichette e altro). Mentre, sul lato audio avremo la versione originale dell'album nei primi due dischi e il il Live at Wembley registrato dalla BBC sul terzo, 4 sono degli inediti. Numerato e limitato a 3000 pezzi in tutto il mondo.
3LP
A1 Sun King
A2 Fire Woman
A3 American Horse
A4 Edie (Ciao Baby)
B1 Sweet Soul Sister
B2 Soul Asylum
B3 New York City
B4 Automatic Blues
C1 Soldier Blue
C2 Wake Up Time For Freedom
C3 Medicine Train - from the Edie (Ciao Baby) single
C4 The River - from the Sweet Soul Sister single
D1 Bleeding Heart Graffitti - from the Edie (Ciao Baby) single
D2 Messin' Up The Blues - from the Fire Woman single
D3 Fire Woman - NYC Rock Mix, from the Fire Woman CD EP
D4 Edie (Ciao Baby) - Acoustic, from The Heart of Soul CD single
E1 New York City - (live), inedito
E2 Automatic Blues - (live), inedito
E3 American Horse - (live), from the Sweet Soul Sister single
E4 Sun King - (live), inedito
F1 Soul Asylum - (live), from the Sweet Soul Sister single
F2 Sweet Soul Sister - (live), from the Sweet Soul Sister single
F3 Fire Woman - (live), inedito
Cassetta
A1 Sonic Temple - Radio Promo
A2 New York City - demo
A3 American Horse - demo
A4 Sun King - demo
A5 Automatic Blues - demo
A6 Yes Man - demo
A7 Wake Up Time For Freedom - demo
A8 Citadel - demo
A9 The River - demo
B1 The Crystal Ocean - demo
B2 Cashmere - demo
B3 Edie (Ciao Baby) - demo
B4 Bleeding Hearts Revival
B5 Star Child - demo
B6 Medicine Train - rock demo
B7 New York City - rock demo
B8 Fire - rock demo
Sarà disponibile anche l'edizione in vinile (sound migliorato) con l'artwork originale e 6 b-side.
2LP
A1 Sun King
A2 Fire Woman
A3 American Horse
A4 Edie (Ciao Baby)
B1 Sweet Soul Sister
B2 Soul Asylum
B3 New York City
B4 Automatic Blues
C1 Soldier Blue
C2 Wake Up Time For Freedom
C3 Medicine Train - from the Edie (Ciao Baby) single
C4 The River - from the Sweet Soul Sister single
D1 Bleeding Heart Graffiti - from the Edie (Ciao Baby) single
D2 Messin' Up the Blues - from the Fire Woman single
D3 Fire Woman - NYC Rock Mix, from the Fire Woman CD EP
D4 Edie (Ciao Baby) - Acoustic, from The Heart of Soul CD single