WILL HAVEN: a breve inizieranno a lavorare al nuovo album

Apprendiamo tramite un post diffuso dalla band tramite la propria pagina Facebook la nuova notizia che riguarda i Will Haven: stando a quanto dichiarato, il gruppo inizierà a breve a lavorare sui brani che andranno a comporre il prossimo album, successore di Voir Dire del 2011.
Di seguito il breve estratto (che parla anche del recente tour europeo), mentre più in basso potete leggere il post completo:
"A big thank you to Hellfest Open Air Festival and Download Festival Madrid, two amazing run festivals and the opportunity to play those festivals is unreal, hope to do it again in the future, as for us we are looking to 2020, we have some stuff in the works, until then we are going to be working on new music, it will be our best yet…"