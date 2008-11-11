IAN GILLAN: ''Strange Kind of Woman'' dal suo prossimo album dal vivo

|
Il vocalist dei leggendari Deep Purple, Ian Gillan, è in procinto di pubblicare - tramite la earMUSIC - ben tre performance dal vivo tenutesi durante il tour nell'Europa dell'Est tra il 15 e il 19 novembre del 2016, come Ian Gillan with the Don Airey Band and Orchestra.
Il titolo sarà sempre lo stesso: Contractual Obligation. La data d'uscita anche, il 26 luglio.
Ecco tutte le edizioni disponibili:
Il Blu-ray sarà incentrato sulla data di Mosca del 15 di novembre.
Blu-ray
01. Hang Me Out to Dry
02. Pictures of Home
03. No Lotion for That
04. Strange Kind of Woman
05. Razzle Dazzle
06. A Day Late ‘n’ a Dollar Short
07. Lazy
08. Rapture of the Deep
09. When a Blind Man Cries
10. You’re Gonna Ruin Me Baby (with Grace Gillan)
11. Ain’t No More Cane On the Brazos
12. Difficult to Cure (Beethoven’s Ninth)
13. Anya
14. Perfect Strangers
15. Hell to Pay
16. Demon’s Eye
17. Smoke On the Water
18. Hush
19. Black Night
Il doppio-CD (anche in versione digitale) conterrà la data registrata il 19 novembre a Varsavia.
CD1
1. Hang Me Out to Dry
2. Pictures Oof Home
3. No Lotion for That
4. Strange Kind of Woman
5. Razzle Dazzle
6. A Day Late ‘n’ a Dollar Short
7. Lazy
8. Rapture of the Deep
9. When a Blind Man Cries
CD2
01. You’re Gonna Ruin Me Baby (with Grace Gillan)
02. Ain’t No More Cane On the Brazos
03. Difficult to Cure (Beethoven’s Ninth)
04. Anya
05. Perfect Strangers
06. Hell to Pay
07. Demon’s Eye
08. Smoke On the Water
09. Hush
10. Black Night
L'edizione in vinile, invece, sarà composta da 3 LP. La data è quella del 17 di novembre a San Pietroburgo.
LP1
A
1. Hang Me Out to Dry
2. Pictures of Home
3. No Lotion for That
4. Strange Kind of Woman
B
1. Razzle Dazzle
2. A Day Late ‘n’ a Dollar Short
3. Lazy
LP2
C
1. Rapture of the Deep
2. When a Blind Man Cries
3. You’re Gonna Ruin Me Baby (with Grace Gillan)
4. Ain’t No More Cane On the Brazos
D
1. Difficult to Cure (Beethoven’s Ninth)
2. Anya
3. Perfect Strangers
LP3
E
1. Hell to Pay
2. Demon’s Eye
3. Smoke On the Water
F
1. Hush
2. Black Night