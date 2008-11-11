      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Il packaging del Blu-ray
Clicca per ingrandire
L'edizione in CD
Clicca per ingrandire
La versione in vinile
IAN GILLAN: ''Strange Kind of Woman'' dal suo prossimo album dal vivo
04/07/2019 - 16:44 (117 letture)

progster78
Giovedì 4 Luglio 2019, 18.07.09
3
Davanti a certi personaggi c'e' solo da inchinarsi.
Rob Fleming
Giovedì 4 Luglio 2019, 17.52.13
2
Vedo che anche lui ci dà parecchio con la band madre trascurando la pur copiosa produzione solista. Ma poiché è andato a riprendere Anya, uno dei più bei pezzi di sempre dei Deep Purple, ha la mia stima incondizionata.
Warrior63
Giovedì 4 Luglio 2019, 17.49.24
1
A me piace un sacco!
ALTRE NOTIZIE
04/07/2019 - 16:44
IAN GILLAN: ''Strange Kind of Woman'' dal suo prossimo album dal vivo
25/08/2018 - 10:31
IAN GILLAN & THE JAVELINS: diffusi i samples del nuovo disco
28/07/2018 - 13:51
IAN GILLAN & THE JAVELINS: online la cover di 'It's So Easy' di Buddy Holly
30/06/2018 - 07:32
IAN GILLAN & THE JAVELINS: a fine agosto il nuovo disco
05/05/2011 - 22:10
WHOCARES: guarda il primo video del supergruppo di Ian Gillan e Tony Iommi
11/05/2010 - 17:01
IAN GILLAN: DVD con orchestra armena
30/11/2009 - 13:45
IAN GILLAN: nuova band con Tony Iommi
06/02/2009 - 19:04
IAN GILLAN: l'artwork di 'One Eye To Morocco'
05/02/2009 - 19:31
IAN GILLAN: in arrivo il nuovo disco
11/11/2008 - 23:29
IAN GILLAN: novità sul prossimo disco
