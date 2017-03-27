      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
L'attuale formazione dei Sinner
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina dell'album
Clicca per ingrandire
L'artwork per il singolo
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

05/07/19
SANGUINE EAGLE
Storm Mysticism

05/07/19
CELESTIAL GRAVE
Secular Flesh

05/07/19
SANGUINE EAGLE
Shores Of Avarice

05/07/19
BULLET
Live

05/07/19
NAD SYLVAN
The Regal Bastard

05/07/19
ABBATH
Outsider

05/07/19
ENVENOMED
The Walking Shred

05/07/19
SCHATTENMANN
Epidemie

05/07/19
BRAND OF SACRIFICE
Godhand

12/07/19
BILLY SHERWOOD
Citizen: In The Next Life

CONCERTI

05/07/19
ROCK THE CASTLE (day 1)
CASTELLO SCALIGERO - VILLAFRANCA (VR)

05/07/19
VOMITORY (CANCELLATO!)
FUCKSIA - ROMA

05/07/19
BLACK STONE CHERRY + GUESTS TBA
PISTOIA BLUES FESTIVAL

05/07/19
WOLFMOTHER
GRUVILLAGE FESTIVAL - GRUGLIASCO (TO)

05/07/19
ASSASSIN + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

05/07/19
ARCENE ROCKIN` PARK (day 1)
CENTRO SPORTIVO - ARCENE (BG)

05/07/19
EMBRYO + VIDE
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

05/07/19
ENVENOMED
PELLE D'OCA - PAVIA

06/07/19
ROCK THE CASTLE (day 2)
CASTELLO SCALIGERO - VILLAFRANCA (VR)

06/07/19
ENFORCER + GUEST TBA (CANCELLATO!)
FUCKSIA - ROMA
SINNER: il video del singolo ''Fiesta Y Copas'' con Ronnie Romero
05/07/2019 - 19:44 (22 letture)

RECENSIONI
70
ALTRE NOTIZIE
05/07/2019 - 19:44
SINNER: il video del singolo ''Fiesta Y Copas'' con Ronnie Romero
08/02/2019 - 20:06
PRISTINE: guarda la clip di 'Sinnerman'
14/04/2018 - 11:14
CIRCLE OF WITCHES: l'artwork e i primi dettagli di 'Natural Born Sinners'
17/02/2018 - 15:54
SAINTED SINNERS: nuovo lyric video disponibile
15/01/2018 - 22:56
SAINTED SINNERS: ecco il video del nuovo singolo
26/12/2017 - 12:01
SAINTED SINNERS: nuovo album a febbraio, ecco i primi dettagli
31/05/2017 - 10:45
SINNERS MILITIA: il 10 giugno a Mantova con gli Injury e gli Hand Grenades
14/05/2017 - 11:45
STARSICK SYSTEM: online il singolo 'Sinner', release party a Milano il 23 giugno
27/03/2017 - 22:42
ADRENALINE RUSH: ascolta il brano 'Sinner'
27/03/2017 - 13:35
SINNER: online il video di Road to Hell
ULTIME NOTIZIE
05/07/2019 - 20:40
STORMCROW: ecco i prossimi concerti
05/07/2019 - 19:31
THE OFFERING: il secondo brano da ''Home''
05/07/2019 - 18:59
BOKASSA: il videoclip del terzo singolo di ''Crimson Riders''
05/07/2019 - 16:33
HUMANITY`S LAST BREATH: online il video di ''Fradga''
05/07/2019 - 16:26
BRAND OF SACRIFICE: tutto ''God Hand'' in streaming
05/07/2019 - 15:51
NARNIA: il video promozionale di ''You Are the Air That I Breathe''
05/07/2019 - 15:26
OMOPHAGIA: il videoclip del brano che darà il titolo al prossimo disco
05/07/2019 - 15:15
ECLIPSE: ascolta ''United'' dal nuovo album
05/07/2019 - 14:56
VITRIOL: rivelati artwork, titolo e data d'uscita del primo album
05/07/2019 - 14:41
BAEST: videoclip di ''As Above So Below'' e dettagli su ''Venenum''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     