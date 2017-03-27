SINNER: il video del singolo ''Fiesta Y Copas'' con Ronnie Romero

|
I tedeschi Sinner, come singolo di lancio del loro prossimo album in studio intitolato Santa Muerte, hanno scelto Fiesta Y Copas. Sul brano è presente come guest vocalist Ronnie Romero, attualmente nei riformati Rainbow di Ritchie Blackmore.
Il disco uscirà il 5 settembre per la AFM Records e vede - come ospite - oltre a Ronnie Romero, anche Ricky Warwick dei Black Star Riders. Inoltre, entra in pianta stabile come membro permanente Giorgia Colleluori, che condividerà il microfono con il leader della band Mat Sinner.
Qui a lato la cover, di seguito la tracklist:
01. Shine On
02. Fiesta Y Copas (feat. Ronnie Romero)
03. Santa Muerte
04. Last Exit Hell
05. What Went Wrong (feat. Ricky Warwick)
06. Lucky 13
07. Death Letter (feat. Magnus Karlsson)
08. Craving
09. The Wolf
10. Misty Mountain
11. The Ballad of Jack
12. Stormy Night
13. Sorry - bonus track