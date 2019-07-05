|
I blackster britannici Necronautical, a tre anni dall'uscita di The Endurance at Night, annunciano il loro ritorno con l'album di inediti Apotheosis, che sarà disponibile dal 30 agosto tramite l'etichetta Candlelight Records nei formati CD e digitale.
L'album è stato registrato, missato e masterizzato da Chris Fielding (Winterfylleth, Witchsorrow, Mammoth Weed Wizard Bastard) presso gli Skyhammer Studio. La copertina, riportata a sinistra, è a cura di David Thiérrée (Behemoth, Gorgoroth). Ecco la tracklist:
1. All Is Vanity
2. Nihil Sub Sole Novum
3. Lure Of The Abyss
4. Apotheosis
5. Totentanz
6. Here Begins The Fall
7. The Endless Spiral
Di seguito è riportato il primo singolo estratto, Nihil Sub Sole Novum. La band lo descrive così:
"We feel that this song acts as a perfect microcosm for the direction of the album and of Necronautical itself: a relentless combination of punishing riffs and melancholic euphoria. The title translates as “nothing new under the sun”, directly challenging the conclusion of Ecclesiastes 1:9, and instead seeking to elevate the bleak and repetitive nature of life and humanity to the dais reserved for its gods. The song draws on the concepts of anamnesis and of a mythical pre-human golden age, and asks if such rediscovered knowledge can break the monotony of existence".