SONS OF APOLLO: ad agosto un nuovo Live DVD/CD

Il supergruppo prog metal Sons Of Apollo ha annunciato la pubblicazione del nuovo live DVD/CD, registrato all'anfiteatro romano di Plovdiv, intitolato Live With The Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony, la cui pubblicazione è prevista per il 30 agosto via InsideOut Music.
La release sarà nei formati: 3CD+DVD+Artwork; 3CD+DVD e Blu-Ray.
A lato potete vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
Disc 1
01. God of the Sun (Live at the Roman Amphitheatre in Plovdiv 2018) (11:56)
02. Signs of the Time (Live at the Roman Amphitheatre in Plovdiv 2018) (06:38)
03. Divine Addiction (Live at the Roman Amphitheatre in Plovdiv 2018) (05:14)
04. That Metal Show Theme (Live at the Roman Amphitheatre in Plovdiv 2018) (00:56)
05. Just Let Me Breathe (Live at the Roman Amphitheatre in Plovdiv 2018) (05:53)
06. Billy Sheehan Bass Solo (Live at the Roman Amphitheatre in Plovdiv 2018) (04:42)
07. Lost in Oblivion (Live at the Roman Amphitheatre in Plovdiv 2018) (04:45)
08. JSS Solo Spot: The Prophet's Song/Save Me (Live at the Roman Amphitheatre in Plovdiv 2018) (09:33)
09. Alive (Live at the Roman Amphitheatre in Plovdiv 2018) (05:12)
10. The Pink Panther Theme (Live at the Roman Amphitheatre in Plovdiv 2018) (04:31)
11. Opus Maximus (Live at the Roman Amphitheatre in Plovdiv 2018) (11:11)
Disc 2
01. Kashmir (Live at the Roman Amphitheatre in Plovdiv 2018) (09:35)
02. Gates of Babylon (Live at the Roman Amphitheatre in Plovdiv 2018) (07:48)
03. Labyrinth (Live at the Roman Amphitheatre in Plovdiv 2018) (09:24)
04. Dream On (Live at the Roman Amphitheatre in Plovdiv 2018) (04:53)
05. Diary of a Madman (Live at the Roman Amphitheatre in Plovdiv 2018) (07:51)
06. Comfortably Numb (Live at the Roman Amphitheatre in Plovdiv 2018) (09:16)
07. The Show Must Go On (Live at the Roman Amphitheatre in Plovdiv 2018) (04:22)
08. Hell's Kitchen (Live at the Roman Amphitheatre in Plovdiv 2018) (04:31)
09. Derek Sherinian Keyboard Solo (Live at the Roman Amphitheatre in Plovdiv 2018) (08:46)
10. Lines in the Sand (Live at the Roman Amphitheatre in Plovdiv 2018) (12:40)
Disc 3
01. Bumblefoot Solo Spot (Live at the Roman Amphitheatre in Plovdiv 2018) (02:38)
02. And the Cradle Will Rock (Live at the Roman Amphitheatre in Plovdiv 2018) (05:58)
03. Coming Home (Live at the Roman Amphitheatre in Plovdiv 2018) (09:32)
Inoltre è disponibile un trailer.