      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
I Blue Öyster Cult oggi
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

12/07/19
DISENTOMB
The Decaying Light

12/07/19
ELDER
The Gold & Silver Sessions.

12/07/19
BATUSHKA
Hospodi

12/07/19
SUPERSONIC BLUES MACHINE
Road Chronicles: Live!

12/07/19
BILLY SHERWOOD
Citizen: In The Next Life

12/07/19
THE SQUARES
Best of the Early Eighties Demos

12/07/19
SUICIDE SILENCE
Live & Mental

12/07/19
AURAS
Binary Garden

12/07/19
HOLLOW HAZE
Between Wild Landscapes and Deep Blue Seas

12/07/19
VISIONATICA
Enigma Fire

CONCERTI

11/07/19
LUPPOLO IN ROCK (day 2)
PARCO EX COLONIE PADANE - CREMONA

11/07/19
NEUROSIS
TEATRO ROMANO DI OSTIA ANTICA - ROMA

11/07/19
COMBICHRIST + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

12/07/19
LUPPOLO IN ROCK (day 3)
PARCO EX COLONIE PADANE - CREMONA

12/07/19
NEUROSIS
CARROPONTE - MILANO

12/07/19
ROCK IN PARK OPEN AIR (day 1)
AREA EXP - CEREA (VR)

13/07/19
LUPPOLO IN ROCK (day 3)
PARCO EX COLONIE PADANE - CREMONA

13/07/19
ROCK IN PARK OPEN AIR (day 2)
AREA EXP - CEREA (VR)

13/07/19
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + THE OCEAN
MAVU'GLIOLA MASSERIA - LOCOROTONDO (BA)

14/07/19
NICK MASON
PALA DE ANDRE' - RAVENNA FESTIVAL
BLUE OYSTER CULT: il prossimo album uscirà nel 2020 per la Frontiers Records
10/07/2019 - 19:00 (144 letture)

Rob Fleming
Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2019, 22.00.03
4
Io lo prendo
Rik bay area thrash
Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2019, 21.05.58
3
@nonchalance, grazie del chiarimento 😉
nonchalance
Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2019, 19.43.12
2
@Rik: La formazione attuale prevede i soliti Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser (voce e chitarra solista) & Eric Bloom (voce e chitarra ritmica) con Richie Castellano (chitarra e tastiere) e Danny Miranda al basso e Jules Radino alla batteria.
Rik bay area thrash
Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2019, 19.33.00
1
Ah capperi !!! Qui c'è un bel po' di storia del hard&heavy. Sarà interessante capire chi suonerà e canterà nel nuovo album, e soprattutto ascoltare le nuove tracce, se sono nella loro tradizione 🤔🙄... I live album sono recenti e/o relativamente recenti, però su qualcuno un pensierino bisogna farlo... 🤘
RECENSIONI
88
80
83
85
95
87
ALTRE NOTIZIE
10/07/2019 - 19:00
BLUE OYSTER CULT: il prossimo album uscirà nel 2020 per la Frontiers Records
08/04/2019 - 18:32
BLUE OYSTER CULT: pronti per il primo disco di inediti dopo quasi venti anni
20/12/2015 - 10:40
WACKEN OPEN AIR: dentro Blue Oyster Cult e Metal Church
15/08/2013 - 19:28
BLUE OYSTER CULT: è morto Allen Lanier
26/09/2009 - 10:40
BLUE OYSTER CULT: pubblicata la biografia in italiano
05/09/2008 - 12:40
BLUE OYSTER CULT: questo mese in Italia
ULTIME NOTIZIE
10/07/2019 - 20:49
PINO SCOTTO: il 14 agosto a Genova con Trevor dei Sadist
10/07/2019 - 20:08
SAUC: online il video del nuovo singolo
10/07/2019 - 18:00
ELDER: tutto il nuovo EP è ascoltabile in streaming
10/07/2019 - 14:43
PERPETUAL FATE: disponibile un nuovo video
10/07/2019 - 14:26
CHURCH OF MISERY: ad ottobre nel nostro Paese per un unico evento
10/07/2019 - 14:39
CRYSTAL BALL: online il video di ''HELLvetia''
10/07/2019 - 14:35
SOLEIL MOON: ascolta ''Just So You Know''
10/07/2019 - 13:37
SONATA ARCTICA: a fine novembre tornano in Italia
10/07/2019 - 12:15
DEVOURMENT: il secondo estratto da ''Obscene Majesty''
09/07/2019 - 20:32
COMBICHRIST: ecco gli ospiti e i dettagli dello show di Milano
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     