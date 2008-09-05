BLUE OYSTER CULT: il prossimo album uscirà nel 2020 per la Frontiers Records

|
È stato annunciato tramite un post sul profilo Facebook della storica band statunitense che il prossimo anno uscirà un nuovo album, il quattordicesimo per i Blue Öyster Cult.
Firmato, quindi, un accordo con l'etichetta italiana Frontiers Music Srl che si occuperà di ristampare anche parte del vecchio catalogo - in sostanza: l'album di rifacimenti, gli ultimi due in studio e l'ultimo dal vivo - rimasterizzato (con qualche ritocco all'artwork) e ben cinque album dal vivo mai pubblicati.
Nel dettaglio:
- Cult Classic (1994)
- Heaven Forbid (1998)
- Curse of the Hidden Mirror (2001)
- A Long Day's Night (2002)
- Live show from the iHeart Radio Theater 2012 (40th Anniversary)
- Live show from Hard Rock Casino Cleveland 2014
- Live show from Rock of Ages Festival in Germany 2016
- 40th Anniversary of Agents of Fortune shot in L.A. in April 2017 - Agents Of Fortune album played front to back
- BÖC 45th-anniversary show "Live In London June 17th 2017" - includes BÖC first album played in its entirety