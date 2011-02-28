VISIONS OF ATLANTIS: ecco tutti i dettagli del nuovo album

|
I Visions Of Atlantis hanno reso disponibili, tramite i propri canali social, tutti i dettagli riguardanti il loro nuovo album, che si intitolerà Wanderers ed uscirà il 30 agosto per la Napalm Records. Di seguito potete vedere il lyric video di Heroes Of The Dawn.
Tracklist:
01. Release My Symphony
02. Heroes Of The Dawn
03. Nothing Lasts Forever
04. A Journey To Remember
05. A Life Of Our Own
06. To The Universe
07. Into The Light
08. The Silent Scream
09. The Siren & The Sailor
10. Wanderers
11. At The End Of The World
12. Bring The Storm (Bonus Track)
13. In And Out of Love (Bonus Track)