CULT OF EXTINCTION: tutto l'album d'esordio in streaming

Grazie al player sottostante è possibile ascoltare in streaming Ritual in the Absolute Absence of Light. I Cult Of Extinction rendono interamente disponibile il disco d'esordio a pochi giorni dalla sua pubblicazione, che avverrà il 19 luglio tramite la Iron Bonehead Productions.
Tracklist:
1. Sacred Glorification of Pandemic Barbarity
2. Anti-Monad Black Hole Bomb
3. Blood of the Theurg
4. Inverted Henosis
5. Possessed by A Servant of Iblis
6. Emanated from the Cosmic Darkness
7. The Descent
8. Ritual in the Absolute Absence of Light