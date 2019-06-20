|
Dopo aver firmato per la Massacre Records, la formazione deathcore tedesca dei Call Of Charon presenta ora i dettagli dell'album di debutto, in uscita in autunno.
Secondo quanto svelato, il disco si intitolerà Plaguebearer e sarà disponibile sul mercato a partire dal primo novembre. Le undici tracce riportate in basso sono state missate e masterizzate da Zack Ohren presso i Castle Ultimate Productions. La copertina, riportata a sinistra, è a cura di Scotty Bates. Plaguebearer includerà come ospiti CJ McMahon dei Thy Art Is Murder, Frankie Palmeri degli Emmure ed Henri Sattler dei God Dethroned.
Tracklist:
1. Prayer To An Empty Sky
2. Illusive Savior
3. The Decline Of The West
4. Misery (The Plaguebearer) (Feat. CJ McMahon)
5. These Shining Stars
6. We Had It All (My Excuse)
7. Antigone's Farewell
8. Crown Of Creation (Feat. Frankie Palmeri)
9. Losing Ground
10. My Darkest Hour
11. Another Path
La prossima settimana sarà svelato un singolo con il relativo lyric video.