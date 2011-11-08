AS I LAY DYING: i primi dettagli sul prossimo disco e la data italiana

Gli statunitensi As I Lay Dying
hanno rivelato titolo, data d'uscita e tracklist dell'album in studio che li vedrà al rientro sulla scena musicale.Shaped by Fire
verrà pubblicato il 20 settembre dalla Nuclear Blast
, ecco le tracce che lo compongono:01. Burn to Emerge
02. Blinded
03. Shaped by Fire
04. Undertow
05. Torn Between
06. Gatekeeper
07. The Wreckage
08. My Own Grave
09. Take What's Left
10. Redefined
11. Only After We've Fallen
12. The Toll It Takes
La band sarà, inoltre, in Italia per un'unica data:Mercoledì 9 ottobre 2019
@Magazzini Generali
- Milano
Via Pietrasanta 16AS I LAY DYING
+CHELSEA GRIN
+UNEARTH
+FIT FOR A KING
Dalle ore 20:00
Prezzo del biglietto in prevendita: € 31,75 + D.d.P.
Biglietti disponibili su TicketOne
a questo indirizzoEvento Facebook