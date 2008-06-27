JETHRO TULL: la ristampa di ''Stormwatch'' per il 40° anniversario

|
L'11 ottobre la Rhino rilascerà un'edizione speciale di Stormwatch dei Jethro Tull, per celebrare i quarant'anni dalla sua pubblicazione avvenuta nel 1979.
S'intitolerà Stormwatch: 40th Anniversary Force 10 Edition e, oltre a un secondo disco di versioni alternative, avrà un intero concerto tenuto il 16 marzo del 1980 alla Congresgebouw de L'Aia, in Olanda.
Comprensiva di 4CD & 2DVD - questi ultimi contenenti solo l'audio (mixato in 5.1 DTS e AC3 Dolby Digital) dei primi due dischi del set - è così composta:
CD 1
Steven Wilson Remix of Original Album
01. North Sea Oil
02. Orion
03. Home
04. Dark Ages
05. Warm Sporran
06. Something’s On the Move
07. Old Ghosts
08. Dun Ringill
09. Flying Dutchman
10. Elegy
CD 2
Associated Recordings
01. Crossword
02. Dark Ages (early version) [Previously Unreleased]
03. Kelpie
04. Dun Ringill (early version) [Previously Unreleased On CD]
05. A Stitch in Time
06. A Single Man [Previously Unreleased]
07. Broadford Bazaar
08. King Henry’s Madrigal
09. Orion (full version) [Previously Unreleased]
10. Urban Apocalypse [Previously Unreleased]
11. The Lyricon Blues
12. Man of God [Previously Unreleased]
13. Rock instrumental (unfinished master) [Previously Unreleased]
14. Prelude to a Storm [Previously Unreleased]
15. Sweet Dream (live)
CD 3
Live in the Netherlands (16/03/1980) [Previously Unreleased]
01. Intro
02. Dark Ages
03. Home
04. Orion
05. Dun Ringill
06. Elegy
07. Old Ghosts
08. Something’s On the Move
09. Aqualung
10. Peggy’s Pub
11. Jack-in-the-Green
12. King Henry’s Madrigal / Drum solo
13. Heavy Horses
CD 4
Live in the Netherlands (16/03/1980) [Previously Unreleased]
01. Flute Solo (incl. “Bourée/Soirée/God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen/Kelpie”)
02. Keyboard Duet (Bach’s Prelude in Cm from the “Well-Tempered Clavier 1”)
03. Songs from the Wood
04. Hunting Girl
05. Jams O’Donnel’s Jigs
06. Thick As a Brick
07. Too Old to Rock ‘n’ Roll: Too Young to Die!
08. Cross-Eyed Mary
09. Guitar solo
10. Minstrel in the Gallery
11. Locomotive Breath
12. Dambusters March
DVD 1
* “Stormwatch” mixed to 5.1 DTS and AC3 Dolby Digital
* Flat transfer of the original 1979 mix at 96/24 LPCM stereo
DVD 2
* Contains 13 associated recordings mixed to 5.1 DTS and AC3 Dolby Digital
* 15 associated recordings mixed to 96/24 LPCM stereo
* Five original mixes at 96/24 LPCM stereo
Il tutto all'interno di una sorta di custodia formato-DVD con al centro un libro contenente un'esauriente storia sull'album, caratterizzata da delle annotazioni sui brani a cura di Ian Anderson e Dee Palmer e da delle rare fotografie dell'epoca e qualcos'altro.