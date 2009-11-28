NORMA JEAN: un inedito da ''All Hail''

|
S'intitola [Mind Over Mind] l'anticipazione di All Hail, ottavo album in studio degli statunitensi Norma Jean.
Il disco - prodotto da Will Putney - uscirà il 25 ottobre via Solid State Records.
Qui a lato la copertina, sotto la tracklist:
01. Orphan Twin
02. [Mind Over Mind]
03. Safety Last
04. Volunteer Tooth Filing
05. Landslide Defeater
06. Full Circle in Under A Minute
07. /with_errors
08. Trace Levels of Dystopia
09. Translational
10. Extra Dimensional Palate Cleanser
11. If [Loss] Then [Leader]
12. Careen
13. Anna
14. The Mirror and the Second Veil