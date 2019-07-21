WILLIAM DUVALL: un album solista per il cantante/chitarrista degli Alice in Chains

|
Il 4 ottobre prossimo, tramite la DVL Recordings, uscirà il primo album da solista dell'attuale frontman degli Alice in Chains William DuVall.
Si tratta di un disco completamente acustico interamente composto e suonato dall'ex leader dei Comes with the Fall e, ora in forza - oltreché nel gruppo di Jerry Cantrell - nel progetto estemporaneo Giraffe Tongue Orchestra.
A fianco la copertina di One Alone, a seguire le tracce.
01. 'Til the Light Guides Me Home
02. The Veil of All My Fears
03. The 3 Wishes
04. Strung Out On a Dream
05. White Hot
06. Still Got a Hold On My Heart
07. Smoke and Mirrors
08. So Cruel
09. Chains Around My Heart
10. Keep Driving Me Away
11. No Need to Wonder
Qua sotto potete vedere il video e ascoltare il primo estratto 'Til the Light Guides Me Home.