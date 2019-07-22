|
Il quintetto thrash metal di Mumbai Sabotage debutterà il 3 agosto con l'EP The Order of Genocide, composto da quattro tracce. Il disco uscirà nei formati CD e digitale ed è ora anticipato dalla titletrack, ascoltabile in basso.
Di seguito il commento della band:
"The title track of this EP is loosely based on power hungry hounds who will ensure they stoop to any level to retain the authority.
The most valid innuendo would be politicians who would orchestrate division in the name of religion, caste and win their vote banks to be the central powerhouse just to chew the common man and spit 'em out! The song is our way of telling these hounds to fuck off!"