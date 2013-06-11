A NEW TOMORROW: a dicembre l'album di debutto

|
La Frontiers Music srl ha annunciato, per il 6 dicembre prossimo, la pubblicazione dell'album di debutto degli A New Tomorrow, che si chiamerà Universe. La band, creatasi nel 2009, è formata da Alessio Garavello (ex-Power Quest/Arthemis) alla voce e alla chitarra, dal bassista Andrea Lonardi, dal batterista Tim Hall, e dall'altro chitarrista Michael Kew (Vega). Ulteriori dettagli verranno svelati più avanti nel tempo.
Tracklist:
01. I Wanna Live
02. A Million Stars
03. Golden Sands
04. Ignition
05. Mother Earth Is Calling
06. Mountains
07. Step Into The Wild...
08. ...Home
09. Multitude of Nothing
10. Universe
11. Abrasive (Bonus Track - Physical Versions ONLY)