      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Universe - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

26/07/19
FAITHSEDGE
Bleed for Passion

26/07/19
THE TRIGGER
The Time Of Miracles

26/07/19
OH HIROSHIMA
Oscillation

26/07/19
WORMWOOD
Nattarvet

26/07/19
BLACK RAINBOWS
Hawkdope (reissue)

26/07/19
SINHERESY
Out of Connection

26/07/19
BLACK RAINBOWS
Stellar Prophecy (reissue)

26/07/19
AS I MAY
My Own Creations

26/07/19
HATRIOT
From Days Unto Darkness

26/07/19
THY ART IS MURDER
Human Target

CONCERTI

25/07/19
COVEN + DEMON HEAD
CIRCUS CLUB - SCANDICCI (FI)

25/07/19
THERAPY?
CURTAROCK FESTIVAL - CURTAROLO (PD)

26/07/19
COVEN + DEMON HEAD + GUESTS
TEATRO LO SPAZIO - ROMA

26/07/19
SOILWORK
ROCK CLUB - PINARELLA DI CERVIA

26/07/19
WEEDEATER
FREAKOUT - BOLOGNA

27/07/19
MARDUK + GUEST
ROCK AND BOL - BOLOTANA (NU)

27/07/19
OBSCURA DOOM FEST
MU CLUB - PARMA

27/07/19
SOILWORK
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

27/07/19
WEEDEATER
CRYSTAL MOUNTAIN FEST - MOSO IN PASSIRIA (BZ)

27/07/19
CEMETERY GATEZ FEST
ARENA BCC - FANO (PU)
A NEW TOMORROW: a dicembre l'album di debutto
24/07/2019 - 18:17 (38 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
24/07/2019 - 18:17
A NEW TOMORROW: a dicembre l'album di debutto
11/06/2013 - 23:00
EDENBRIDGE: ecco il video di 'Alight A New Tomorrow'
ULTIME NOTIZIE
24/07/2019 - 19:18
M.O.D.: prima di loro gli Irreverence per la data milanese
24/07/2019 - 18:55
CROBOT: il video per ''Low Life''
24/07/2019 - 18:38
REFUSED: il prossimo album uscirà a ottobre
24/07/2019 - 18:42
MYSTERY BLUE: disponibile un brano dal nuovo album
24/07/2019 - 18:36
LOVEKILLERS: previsto per l'inverno l'album di debutto
24/07/2019 - 18:32
FOSCOR: online il video di ''Malson''
24/07/2019 - 18:25
HOUSE OF SHAKIRA: annunciato il nuovo album ''Radiocarbon''
24/07/2019 - 18:18
BEHEMOTH: il videoclip di ''Sabbath Mater''
24/07/2019 - 16:15
MOTÖRHEAD: ecco il cofanetto dedicato all'anno 1979
24/07/2019 - 15:33
PERFECT PLAN: pubblicano una cover di ''Stay'' dei Giant
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     