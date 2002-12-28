LACUNA COIL: il primo estratto di ''Black Anima''

|
I Lacuna Coil - oltre al primo singolo - hanno reso disponibile anche i titoli delle tracce che andranno a comporre il loro nono album in studio, in uscita l'11 ottobre per Century Media Records.
Layers of Time sarà uno dei brani che andrà a far parte di Black Anima, pubblicato anche in una edizione estesa contenente altre tre tracce.
Ecco la lista:
01. Anima Nera
02. Sword of Anger
03. Reckless
04. Layers of Time
05. Apocalypse
06. Now or Never
07. Under The Surface
08. Veneficium
09. The End Is All I Can See
10. Save Me
11. Black Anima
12. Black Feathers (deluxe edition only)
13. Through the Flames (deluxe edition only)
14. Black Dried Up Heart (deluxe edition only)