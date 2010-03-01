ATLANTEAN KODEX: previsto per settembre il nuovo ''The Course Of Empire''

|
Gli Atlantean Kodex hanno rivelato, tramite i propri canali social, i dettagli del loro nuovo album, The Course Of Empire, in uscita il 13 settembre tramite la Van Records.
Tracklist:
01. The Alpha And The Occident (Rising From Atlantean Tombs)
02. People Of The Moon (Dawn Of Creation)
03. Lion Of Chaldea (The Heroes’ Journey)
04. Chariots (Descending From Zagros)
05. The Innermost Light (Sensus Fidei)
06. A Secret Byzantium (Numbered As Sand And The Stars)
07. He Who Walks Behind The Years (Place Of Sounding Drums)
08. Spell Of The Western Sea (Among Wolves And Thieves)
09. The Course Of Empire (All Thrones in Earth And Heaven)
10. Die Welt von gestern (Abendland)